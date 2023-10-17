Liverpool interested in 24y/o who’s bound for Euro 2024; he’d have delighted Reds fans recently

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in one player who’s enjoyed a tremendous start to the season for both club and country.

According to Aksam, the Reds are among several Premier League clubs being linked with Kerem Aktürkoğlu, although Tottenham appear to be in the dominant position as things stand, having already made contact with Galatasaray over the winger.

The Turkish club intend to offer a new contract to the 24-year-old in an attempt to keep him in Istanbul amid the growing interest from England.

Aktürkoğlu already has five goals and seven assists to his name for Galatasaray this term, and one of those goals would’ve left Liverpool fans grinning, having come in his side’s 3-2 win away to Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this month (Transfermarkt).

He also netted in Turkey’s 4-0 thrashing of Latvia in Euro 2024 qualifying at the weekend, a result which secured their place at the finals next summer.

The 24-year-old primarily plays on the left flank but can also switch to the right or play through the middle if required (Transfermarkt), affording his coaches tactical flexibility.

Although he’s been in fine form of late, Aktürkoğlu mightn’t be a top priority for Liverpool, whose pre-January transfer focus is likelier to be geared towards a wing-back, left-footed centre-back or holding midfielder.

Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see if the Turkish forward can maintain his excellent start to the season throughout the full campaign, and whether the Reds will persevere with their reported interest amid the apparent flurry of suitors.

