After Robertson: Liverpool’s bad injury luck continues as Reds attacker out for undefined period

You have to feel for both Scotland and Liverpool after both teams suffered their second injury blow in a short space of time.

Promising youngster Ben Doak was, sadly, the latest casualty of the international break, with a statement from Scottish FA’s website reading: “Ben Doak and Dire Mebude will both miss out on Tuesday night through injury.”

Steve Clarke’s men are set to take on France in a friendly clash ahead of the return of domestic football at the weekend having already secured qualification for the European Championship in 2024.

Liverpool fans left waiting

It’s another gutting blow, though we can only hope that the undefined nature of the injury keeping the teenager out of Scotland U21s meeting with Malta tonight isn’t a serious one.

The 17-year-old has massively impressed in pre-season and beyond this term and would have surely had a part to play in our upcoming home tie with Toulouse in the Europa League group stages, if not our Carabao Cup meeting with Bournemouth at the start of November.

We’re still waiting on word from the club regarding the severity of Andy Robertson’s shoulder injury sustained against Spain – fingers crossed for some positive news on both fronts!

