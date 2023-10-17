‘Next summer’: Liverpool could lose phenomenal powerhouse target as Juventus step up interest – report

Juventus have now reportedly decided to target Nice’s Khephren Thuram in a bid to bolster their midfield in the summer of 2024.

This comes courtesy of Sport Mediaset, with the publication claiming that the biggest obstacle to achieving this objective will come in the form of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Merseysiders themselves recruited heavily in the midfield department in 2023, landing Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai, previously of the Bundesliga, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

A far more offensive operator in the middle of the park, the likelihood is that the Frenchman would be targeted as competition for our Argentine and Hungarian midfielders.

The 6′ 3″ player’s offensive attributes speak for themselves, with him registering in the 90th percentile for shot-creating actions, 96th percentile for progressive carries and 85th percentile for touches in the opposing penalty box, all according to FBref.

Most interestingly, the stats provider has Mac Allister listed as a similar footballer to Thuram, though we’d have questions about just how suitable the 22-year-old is when it comes to playing Curtis Jones’ role on the left of the midfield three given his poor passing numbers.

