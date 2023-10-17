Former Liverpool hero set to snub reported Man United interest amid projected takeover development

A prominent former Liverpool figure is set to turn down reported interest from Manchester United, in a development which’ll surely delight Kopites everywhere.

According to Football Insider, ex-Anfield recruitment chief Michael Edwards has no plans to return to the game in a sporting director capacity, despite him apparently being a target among the Old Trafford hierarchy, who are set to ratify Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake in the club later this week.

As part of that proposed takeover development, the investor is set to take immediate charge of football matters in Manchester, which in turn could lead to ‘significant changes in sporting personnel’, with current director of football John Murtough rumoured to be among those who may be under scrutiny.

However, despite United’s apparent interest, Edwards isn’t looking to reprise the role he once held at Liverpool with another club in England and is instead set to focus his energies on his new consultancy firm Ludonautics.

Edwards’ legacy among Liverpool fans was secured by his role in overseeing a number of hugely successful signings during Jurgen Klopp’s managerial reign, including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson.

The 44-year-old also gained a reputation for reaping generous fees from player sales, with Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster both sold for more than £20m and Philippe Coutinho traded to Barcelona for a whopping £142m in 2018 (Liverpool Echo).

He left a very tough act for his successors Julian Ward and Jorg Schmadtke to follow, and it comes as no surprise that he continues to be a man in demand.

Edwards could well return to football eventually, but Liverpool supporters will be mightily relieved to hear that he doesn’t intend to get on board at Man United amid Ratcliffe’s investment at Old Trafford.

For the ex-Anfield chief to have taken a job at our arch-rivals would’ve stung bitterly, not least for the trepidation that the thought of him being just as much of a success in Manchester would’ve brought.

