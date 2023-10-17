Liverpool-linked Golden Boy nominee who’s wowed Kane is secretly unhappy at current club – report

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool are interested in one of the brightest young prospects in world football amid claims that he’s disenchanted at his current club.

SportBILD claimed that the Reds are among several ‘top clubs’ from England who have Jamal Musiala ‘on their list’, and there have been murmurs that the 20-year-old is unhappy at Bayern Munich.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be on hold, with the 2023 Golden Boy nominee preferring to ‘wait and see’ how things develop at the Allianz Arena.

The report states that the Germany international is ‘too polite to express his anger publicly’ over a lack of starts in the Bundesliga this term, with his frequent consignment to the substitutes’ bench ‘gnawing at’ the young midfielder.

Despite only turning 20 last February, Musiala has already surpassed 150 senior appearances for Bayern and Germany combined (Transfermarkt), and he’s regarded as one of the hottest young talents in the world.

Harry Kane, who joined him in Munich over the summer, has called the midfield prodigy ‘fantastic to play with’ (TNT Sports, via bundesliga.com), with the youngster already making a big impression on England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The German is a dazzling number 10 who gets fans off their seats with his exceptional dribbling ability, ranking in the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons with 3.9 per game (FBref).

A scoring return of 32 goals (plus 25 assists) in 133 games for Bayern is also quite respectable, and even though Jurgen Klopp doesn’t typically deploy a playmaker just behind the front three, Musiala is such an outstanding talent that he might just make the Liverpool boss reconsider.

Of course, the Reds would need to go large to sign him, with CIES Football Observatory citing his current market value at €150m (£130m), although we had apparently been willing to stump up £111m for Moises Caicedo just two months ago (BBC Sport).

It doesn’t seem overly likely that FSG would push the boat out for the 20-year-old any time soon, although his reported dissatisfaction in Munich might just pluck the ears of some powerful figures within the Anfield boardroom.

