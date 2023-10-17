(Video) The best of Mo Salah as he captains Egypt to gutting 10-man draw

Mo Salah isn’t called the Egyptian King for nothing and as he captained his side in an international friendly, he was very much in the thick of the action for his side.

Our No.11 was so close to putting his team ahead inside the first 20 minutes of the game, as his effort cannoned off the underside of the Algerian bar.

READ MORE: (Video) Van Dijk sends opponent flying with immense show of strength

The 31-year-old showed off his impressive footwork and incredible strength at several points throughout the match where his nation coped with having 10 men for over an hour.

Fortunately our attacker has plenty of experience in playing with a man less this season and they came so close to a victory, until an injury time leveler from Islam Slimani caused the match to end as a draw.

You can watch the best bits of Salah’s performance via @ADSportsTV on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop