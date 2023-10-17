(Video) Mo Salah made time for everyone in the tunnel prior to Egypt’s match on Monday

He may be a global superstar, but Liverpool forward Mo Salah is still as humble as they come, as he showed in the minutes prior to kick-off in Egypt’s friendly against Algeria on Monday.

Footage from Abu Dhabi Sports TV showed the 31-year-old making time for everyone in his vicinity in the tunnel as the teams prepared to take to the pitch in Cairo.

The Pharaohs captain exchanged high-fives with a number of mascots (who seemed delighted at the gesture) as well as the match officials, while he also exchanged a brief embrace with some teammates.

Staring intently into space and blanking those around him simply isn’t Salah’s style, as he showed before kick-off yesterday. That humility is part of the reason why he’s so adored at Liverpool, and being a world-class goal machine also helps!

