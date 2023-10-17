(Video) Teddy Sheringham names Liverpool stalwart as best player of his era

Teddy Sheringham had a long career within the Premier League and came up against plenty of great players but he’s selected a Liverpool man as the greatest of the era.

Speaking with the Professional Footballers’ Association, the 57-year-old said: “Steven Gerrard, I think he was, I know he didn’t win the league as a Liverpool player, but I think he was probably the best single player of his era”.

The former Manchester United man continued with his glowing words about our former captain and it’s certainly some praise for his qualities during a 17-year career at the very top.

It’s notable that the likes of Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard aren’t handed this compliment from one of Alex Ferguson’s former players.

You can view Sheringham's comments on Gerrard courtesy of the PFA on TikTok:

Even a Man United treble winner knows how good Gerrard was but John from Salford will tell you that Scholes was better pic.twitter.com/rBBwkHWfL4 — 🇧🇷 (@LFC__Max) July 26, 2023

