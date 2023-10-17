(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai scores on international duty with outrageously good penalty

Dominik Szoboszlai has carried his club form onto the international stage and managed to find the back of the net for his nation from the penalty spot.

Two goals down against Lithuania wasn’t the best time for our No.8 to have to try and save the day but he was given the chance to half the deficit and delivered in a pressure situation.

It was a ridiculously good penalty and after Darwin Nunez showed his prowess earlier in this international break, it was quite the audition from the 22-year-old too.

Should we ever need someone to step up when Mo Salah isn’t available, then we certainly have plenty of good options to hand.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

