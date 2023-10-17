Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Ryan Reynolds & LFC investors RedBird in €200m investment drive

Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined forces with the likes of renowned actor (and Wrexham co-owner) Ryan Reynolds and FSG investor RedBird Capital in capitalising on the growth of Formula One.

The news was broken by The Athletic on X, with the Liverpool fullback following a whole host of sporting celebrities in joining Otro Capital’s £173.6m investment into Alpine (formerly Renault).

BREAKING: Some star power has joined Otro Capital's €200m investment into @AlpineF1Team. Some of the investors: ◻️ Patrick Mahomes

◻️ Travis Kelce

◻️ Trent Alexander-Arnold

◻️ Rory McIlroy

◻️ Anthony Joshua H/T @LukeSmithF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/iwFldxTbPu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 17, 2023

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and Spanish soccer player Juan Mata are also among the star-studded group that have joined Otro Capital’s investment group in Alpine.@mwc13_3 shares what the investors said, and why this matters ⤵️ 🔗https://t.co/vjFPPdVkFb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 17, 2023

The French constructor currently finds itself bang smack in the middle of the Constructors’ standings in sixth behind McLaren in fifth, with Pierre Gasly just a point shy of the top 10 spots in the Drivers’ standings with 46 points collected thus far in the 2023 season.

One can hardly blame our No.66 for wanting to get a piece of the action in light of how the enthusiasm F1 has exploded since the initial release of Netflix’s seminal Drive to Survive.

“Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen firsthand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is,” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

What a story it would be if Alexander-Arnold’s investment could help inspire a similar level of success at Alpine as the right-back has enjoyed during Jurgen Klopp’s time holding the reins at Anfield!

