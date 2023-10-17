Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Ryan Reynolds & LFC investors RedBird in €200m investment drive

Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined forces with the likes of renowned actor (and Wrexham co-owner) Ryan Reynolds and FSG investor RedBird Capital in capitalising on the growth of Formula One.

The news was broken by The Athletic on X, with the Liverpool fullback following a whole host of sporting celebrities in joining Otro Capital’s £173.6m investment into Alpine (formerly Renault).

The French constructor currently finds itself bang smack in the middle of the Constructors’ standings in sixth behind McLaren in fifth, with Pierre Gasly just a point shy of the top 10 spots in the Drivers’ standings with 46 points collected thus far in the 2023 season.

One can hardly blame our No.66 for wanting to get a piece of the action in light of how the enthusiasm F1 has exploded since the initial release of Netflix’s seminal Drive to Survive.

“Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen firsthand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is,” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

What a story it would be if Alexander-Arnold’s investment could help inspire a similar level of success at Alpine as the right-back has enjoyed during Jurgen Klopp’s time holding the reins at Anfield!

