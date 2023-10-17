(Video) Van Dijk sends opponent flying with immense show of strength

Virgil van Dijk is one of the most respected defenders in world football but when one Greek striker decided to try his best to show his strength against our captain, it was only ever going to end one way.

Vangelis Pavlidis attempted to go shoulder-to-shoulder with our No.4 and instead of being able to bully the 32-year-old off the ball, he ended up on his back.

It was a serious show of strength on the AZ Alkmaar and seeing as our man went on to score an injury time penalty that guided Netherlands to the Euros – it was clearly his night.

You can watch the clip of Van Dijk via @OnsOranje on X:

