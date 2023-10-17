(Video) West Ham’s Kudus says LFC ace who hasn’t played this season is toughest he’s ever faced

Mohammed Kudus has named Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced in the sport.

The now West Ham man recalled his experience playing against the classy Spanish midfielder during a Champions League clash between the Reds and Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won both group stage games against the Dutch outfit (with an aggregate score of 5-1) in their last two meetings, with the 23-year-old scoring at Anfield in 2022.

Credit where credit’s due, the Hammers have signed a top-class player, and we’re certainly still very fortunate to have a player of Thiago’s quality in our own squad.

We only hope we’ll get a chance to see him back in the famous red shirt this term amid ongoing injury issues.

