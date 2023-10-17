(Video) Xabi Alonso proves he can still ping an exquisite pass in Leverkusen training

Liverpool fans who watched Xabi Alonso pinging inch-perfect passes across the Anfield turf for five years in the 2000s won’t be surprised to see that he’s still got that ability in his locker.

In a clip shared on Bayer Leverkusen’s Twitter/X channel, the now-manager of the Bundesliga club was seen hitting a long-range pass to one of his players with extreme precision and finesse, and it looked even more remarkable from the camera angle at which it was captured.

The social media team at the BayArena posted the footage in response to a tweet from the official UEFA Champions League account which showed a compilation of jaw-dropping passes from the former Reds midfielder in his playing days.

The 41-year-old hasn’t played professionally since 2017, but his training ground artistry suggests that he’d still look at home in among current players.

You can view Alonso’s sumptuous training pass below, via @bayer04_en on Twitter/X: