(Video) Darwin Nunez left his opponent stumbling with brilliant piece of skill in Uruguay’s win

Darwin Nunez turned the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo into his own personal playground overnight as Uruguay defeated Brazil in 2026 World Cup qualifying action.

The Liverpool striker scored his country’s first goal and provided the assist for their second as they triumphed 2-0, and it wasn’t just with those contributions that he tormented the visitors.

At one point in the game he was running towards his team’s goal under pressure from Marquinhos, but he got away from the Brazil defender brilliantly with a sumptuous piece of skill.

Nunez flicked the ball behind him on the turn, leaving the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back stumbling to the turf and watching on as the Reds attacker galloped away.

It was a moment which perfectly summarised just how much the Liverpool star was enjoying himself on the night!

You can view the skill from Nunez below, via @LfcRvideos on Twitter/X: