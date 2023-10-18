(Video) Luis Diaz fails to emulate Van Dijk, Nunez, Szoboszlai and Doak with Colombia effort

Luis Diaz watched Darwin Nunez score an injury time equalising penalty against him earlier in the international break and was provided the chance to have the same glory for his nation.

With the game stuck at 0-0, our No.7 was given the responsibility of trying to find his way past Moises Ramirez from the spot but his effort was saved by the Ecuadorian.

With Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ben Doak all finding the back of the net in the past week with their penalties but unfortuantley we couldn’t see a full house for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

As the match ended as a stalemate, the former Porto man has watched his nation draw back-to-back matches and now sit fifth in their qualifying group.

Missing the Qatar World Cup would have been hard for the 26-year-old and now he faces the prospect of missing out on the 2026 edition.

You can watch Diaz’s penalty miss via @CONMEBOL on X:

¡Moisés Ramírez! El arquero de @LaTri se quedó con el penal ejecutado por Luis Díaz, por la Fecha 4 de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas. 🧤🇪🇨#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/rkRFS0UqKP — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 18, 2023

