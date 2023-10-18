‘Jurgen was like that’ – 144-cap icon outlines why Liverpool are blessed to have Klopp as manager

Jurgen Klopp has long since secured legend status among numerous players (former and current) and fans at Liverpool, and the same can be said for many of those who worked under him at his previous clubs.

One such figure is Robert Lewandowski, who netted 102 times in 186 appearances at Borussia Dortmund under the Reds manager (Transfermarkt) and helped them to win two Bundesliga titles together.

Now at Barcelona, the 144-cap Poland legend spoke of the special relationship that he had with the 56-year-old, outlining what it was like to play under him.

In a piece for The Players’ Tribune, the 35-year-old wrote: “I could talk to Jürgen about anything. I could trust him. He is a family man, and he has so much empathy for what goes on in your private life.

“Jürgen was not only a father figure to me. As a coach, he was like the ‘bad’ teacher. And I mean that in the best sense of the word. Let me explain.

“Think back to you when you were in school. Which teacher do you remember the most? Not the one who made life easy for you and never expected anything from you. No, no, no.

“You remember the bad teacher, the one who was strict with you. The one who put pressure on you and did everything to get the best out of you. That’s the teacher who made you better, right? And Jürgen was like that.

Klopp has a reputation for being a highly personable manager, and Lewandowski’s insight further underlines that belief.

Some managers are known for being incredible innovative tacticians. Some stand out for their insane work ethic. Some make a name for themselves by ruling with an iron fist.

With the Liverpool boss, it’s his personable approach and his desire to get the best out of every single player which must make him a dream to have as a coach.

Like in any workplace, how a leader handles their team members can make or break the outcome of a project. In Klopp, the Reds have someone for whom players would run through brick walls because of how much he cares about them.

It’s no coincidence that Liverpool have enjoyed their most successful era since the 1980s under the 56-year-old’s management. For a player to have a manager who’s so personable and supportive must be incredibly inspiring and make them feel 10 feet tall.

That’s one big reason why we’re blessed to have Jurgen in the Anfield dugout.

