Astounding Mo Salah stat sums up his greatness at Liverpool – albeit with a slight discrepancy

An astonishing statistic has been brought to light which neatly illustrates the seismic impact Mo Salah has made during his time at Liverpool.

The well-known WhoScored football statistics website invited its social media followers to put forward their stats-based queries, with one respondent asking for the percentage of the Reds’ goals to which the Egyptian has contributed since joining Jurgen Klopp’s side six years ago.

The answer was duly provided on X: “Liverpool have scored 497 Premier League goals since Mohamed Salah’s debut in 2017. Salah has scored or assisted 41% of their goals (204) in that time”.

⚽️ Liverpool have scored 497 Premier League goals since Mohamed Salah's debut in 2017 🤯 Salah has scored or assisted 41% of their goals (204) in that time#WhoScoredAnswers https://t.co/75R6lQX0bT pic.twitter.com/nxdiojTyXT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 18, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely insane’ – Spurs player admits ‘big mistake’ was made in controversial win v Liverpool

READ MORE: Anfield ranked among top 5 EPL venues, but misses out on top spot despite ‘unrivalled’ atmosphere

As per WhoScored, that figure of 204 is made up of 142 goals and 62 assists in the top-flight for Salah at Liverpool.

That tally matches the numbers on the Premier League official website when his contributions for Chelsea are excluded, although the trusted Transfermarkt database has his tally of league assists for the Reds at 66, which’d bring him to 208 goal contributions (42% of LFC’s goals since 2017/18).

The various platforms may have differing criteria when it comes to their definition of an assist, but what’s beyond dispute is that the Egyptian has been a colossal figure for Klopp’s team from the moment he became a Liverpool player.

It’s statistics like these which explain why the club refused to entertain a £150m offer from the Saudi Pro League at the start of September (The Guardian) – Salah is simply too important at Anfield for the hierarchy to contemplate selling him just yet.

His consistency over the last six-and-a-bit years has been remarkable, with 19 goals (2019/20) his lowest tally in any full Premier League season for the Reds. Players of his ilk are few and far between.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre transfer latest, Liverpool & Bayern’s tug-of-war over Max Eberl, what could have been with Manu Kone and much more!