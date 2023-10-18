(Video) Liverpool fans will love moment between Nunez and Alisson after international clash

Darwin Nunez gathered more headlines as he scored and provided an assist for Uruguay against Alisson Becker’s Brazil, in the World Cup qualification clash between the South American nations.

The sight of Ederson is normally something we don’t enjoy but seeing as our No.9 caused the Manchester City stopper so much trouble on the night, it was actually a positive in the end.

When the match came to a close, two of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players spent time to catch up and it’s clear that they have a strong friendship away from Anfield.

All focus will now be on the Merseyside derby for the duo and let’s hope we can get them back to Merseyside safely and swiftly.

You can watch the interaction between Nunez and Alisson courtesy of Fanatiz (via @teaandchips on X):

Alisson and Nunez post match pic.twitter.com/E5Rizam1Jf — ^ (@teaandchips) October 18, 2023

