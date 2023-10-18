5 dribbles, 7 duels won: Liverpool-linked ‘Messi of the future’ gave a masterclass for his nation

One player who’s been linked with Liverpool in recent days will have had his suitors scrambling to try and woo him following his latest performance on the international stage.

As stated by Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have been linked with Jamal Musiala, and the in-demand Bayern Munich midfielder showed just why the Italian dubbed him a ‘generational talent’ in his most recent appearance for Germany.

The 20-year-old featured for 87 minutes as his country drew 2-2 against Mexico in a friendly overnight, and while he didn’t score or set up either of the Nationalmannschaft‘s goals, his display still caught the eye.

As per Sofascore, the youngster recorded two shots during the game and completed a team-high five dribbles out of the eight that he attempted. He also played one key pass, created one ‘big chance’ and found a teammate with 31 of his 37 passes.

It wasn’t just Musiala’s composure on the ball which’ll have had wowed Liverpool chiefs, either. He made one interception for his team and proved very impressive in his personal battles, winning more duels (seven) than any other Germany player.

His overall performance earned him a 7.2 rating from Sofascore, inferior only to Robin Gosens and goalscorer Antonio Rudiger.

The 20-year-old’s extraordinary talents were vividly summarised by Lothar Matthaus during last year’s World Cup, when the Bayern Munich legend called the youngster ‘the Messi of the future’ and said that he’s ‘doing the things that will make him a top footballer’ (BBC Sport).

Never mind that it wasn’t a competitive match; the German prodigy gave a masterclass for his country against Mexico, and it’s no wonder Liverpool would love to have him at Anfield based on such eye-catching displays from the Golden Boy nominee.

