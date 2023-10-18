(Image) New Shankly mural close to completion near Anfield as artwork influx continues

Bill Shankly is one of, if not the, most important figures in Liverpool history and his legacy is being honoured with a new mural near our home stadium at Anfield.

After seeing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ian Rush, Bobby Firmino and many others having their likeness recreated through artwork, it’s great to see the legendary Scot being added to the list.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love moment between Nunez and Alisson after international clash

Artist Paul Curtis has uploaded images of his progress on the new project at Hotel Tia and it’s an exciting prospect to be able to see what it will look like once the work is finished.

You can view the mural of Shankly via Paul Curtis on Instagram:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop