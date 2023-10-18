(Video) Nunez unleashes diving header past Ederson in goal; two goals in two games

Darwin Nunez has carried his strong club form onto the international stage and after dispatching an injury time penalty in his first match during the break, our No.9 found the back of the net again in his second.

Playing against Alisson Becker’s Brazil, Liverpool fans will for once be happy to see that our No.1 wasn’t starting the game as it gave the former Benfica forward the opportunity to find the back of the net past Ederson instead.

READ MORE: (Video) Dominik Szoboszlai scores on international duty with outrageously good penalty

Maximiliano Araujo ran to the byline and chipped a low cross towards the 24-year-old who stooped to conquer, throwing his head at the ball and wrong-footing the Manchester City man in goal.

It shows the confidence our striker is performing with at the moment and let’s hope he can keep this going in the Merseyside derby this weekend.

You can watch Nunez’s goal via @CONMEBOL and @Uruguay on X:

🔥⚽ El goleador que abrió el camino: la definición de Darwin Núñez, el primer gol de @Uruguay. #CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/HaEGud8AFj — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 18, 2023

🔥 𝐓𝐨𝐜𝐨, 𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨, 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐥 Asiste Maxi, lo hace Darwin.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/Qhn8VL5SWt — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 18, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop