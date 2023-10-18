(Video) Nunez floored with cramp for Uruguay; worries over Merseyside derby fitness

Darwin Nunez had a brilliant international break with Uruguay and it was right for Liverpool fans to be excited about his return to domestic action but this could now be in jeopardy.

Footage released by his nation show our No.9 being floored in the closing stages of the match because of the cramp that he was suffering with.

Seeing as we have once again be handed the 12:30pm kick-off after the international break, Jurgen Klopp would have already been concerned about how late the South Americans can return to Merseyside.

Now that our forward seems to be fatigued before the Merseyside derby has even begun, it’s a potential selection headache for the boss which was far from needed.

You can view the footage of Nunez via @Uruguay on X:

