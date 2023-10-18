(Video) Nunez laughs in Gabriel’s face during barrage of abuse from Arsenal defender

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a great international break with two goals, an assist and he can seemingly add hugely frustrating Gabriel Magalhaes to that list now as well!

The Arsenal defender made it his mission to try and frustrate our No.9 and attempt to keep him quiet, watching the action from the second goal of the match shows how well this went.

Footage from the game shows the Brazilian clearly trying to goad our forward but instead of getting dragged into the petty games, the 24-year-old simply laughed it off.

It’s a great sign of the growing maturity from the former Benfica man and let’s hope that we can continue to reap the rewards of his hard work.

You can view the interaction between Nunez and Gabriel courtesy of SPORT TV (via @judemood5 on X):

Haha this Nunez smile 😭 pic.twitter.com/TS9fBNRHYk — Soya (@judemood5) October 18, 2023

