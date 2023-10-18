(Video) Nunez wriggles past three defenders to produce outrageous assist for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez is on fire at the moment and after scoring against Colombia from the spot, our No.9 found the back of the net against Brazil and later in the game recorded another goal involvement.

Receiving the ball from a throw-in, the 24-year-old had Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes behind and Manchester United’s Casemiro in front but our forward managed to pull off an audacious turn around the pair.

The former Benfica man then found a cross before Marquinhos could help his teammates out and it found the boot of Nicolas de la Cruz who fired past Ederson in goal.

It’s great to see things like this coming off for our striker and he will be hoping that it can continue against Everton this weekend.

You can watch Nunez’s goal via @CONMEBOL and @Uruguay on X:

🌟🇺🇾 Pase atrás y definición de De la Cruz: así llegó el segundo gol de @Uruguay, ante #Brasil, en el Centenario.#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/2IzOFrjT3k — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 18, 2023

🎱 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐠𝐨 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚́𝐬, 𝐞𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 El nueve la peleó y el siete la encontró. 📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYJR1J #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/l6sSVvujjP — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 18, 2023

