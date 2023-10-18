Romano shares the latest on Liverpool-linked ‘generational talent’ who he’s compared to Bellingham

Fabrizio Romano has described one reported Liverpool transfer target as a ‘generational talent’ and compared him to a certain Jude Bellingham.

According to German outlet SportBILD, the Reds are among several ‘top clubs’ from England who have Jamal Musiala ‘on their list’, with some claims that the 20-year-old is unhappy at Bayern Munich.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian explained that the midfielder’s contract talks are on hold, although this is a result of changes in the boardroom at the Allianz Arena.

Romano said that it’s not just LFC who have eyes on the Germany international, who he believes would command a nine-figure transfer fee, saying: “Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala.

“Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player.

“In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”

While Bellingham is the overwhelming favourite to win the Golden Boy award this year – underlining his case yet again with another scintillating display for England last night – Musiala has been deemed ‘best of the rest’ among the other nominees (GOAL).

The German is an explosive dribbler who’s also very tidy in possession, ranking among the top 2% of attacking midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per game (3.9) and pass completion (85.9%), as per FBref.

He doesn’t shirk his responsibilities off the ball, either, featuring among the top 14% of positional peers in Europe for interceptions per match (0.8) and the top 16% for blocks per game (1.41).

Having already played 133 times for Bayern and won 24 Germany caps with four months still remaining until his 21st birthday (Transfermarkt), Musiala has acquired a ton of high-level experience for a player of such youth, and he appears to have an extraordinarily high ceiling.

Liverpool would surely have to fend off some intense competition if they are to lure him to Anfield, having coveted Bellingham for ages but eventually giving Real Madrid a clear run at the outstanding Englishman.

That one carries a strong sense of ‘one that got away’ when looking at the ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s performances in 2023, but maybe things will be different with the Bundesliga’s latest ‘generational talent’.

