(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai inspires Hungary comeback with goal and assist

Dominik Szoboszlai has already won the hearts of most Liverpool supporters with his performances and he’s carried his early season form onto the international stage, with a sublime display.

Headlines will be grabbed by our No.8 for the fact that he managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Lithuania but his performance was much more than that.

Proving a constant threat from set-pieces, the 22-year-old nearly scored from a free-kick before showing off his passing range and with the game at 2-0 to the opposition – our midfielder turned the game on its head.

After his goal from the spot, it was the former RB Leipzig man’s corner that saw the game leveled up but unfortunately that was how the match ended as well.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s highlights (free kick 1:19, long free-kick pass 2:07, penalty 4:04, corner 4:45) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

