‘Push them all the way’ – Peter Crouch makes Premier League title prediction

Peter Crouch believes Liverpool are ‘definitely in with a shout’ to win the Premier League this season but believes Manchester City may have too much for both the Reds and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

City have won five of the last six league titles, pipping Liverpool to the title by a single point on two separate occasions, with the Anfield outfit winning the other during the 2019/20 campaign.

Spurs currently lead the way this term after eight games but ex-Red Crouch doesn’t believe the north London outfit will be involved in the title race come May.

“I think they [Liverpool] are definitely in with a shout. I think it’s them and Arsenal chasing City,” Crouch told TNT Sports (via Rousing The Kop).

“If you had to hang your hat on it or, you had to have a bet on it for your life, then you’d say City win the league. But I think Liverpool can be the best of the rest and push them all the way.”

READ MORE: Michael Owen has a ‘message to Liverpool fans’ as Premier League title race is discussed

City have shown frailties already this season having lost two Premier League games in succession while also being dumped out of the League Cup by Newcastle.

There’s no doubting that they remain a world-class side but there’s no reason why we can’t challenge them all the way this term.

We’re going to need some luck with injuries along the way but Jurgen Klopp has built a squad capable of competing on all four fronts.

We’re currently three points behind league leaders Spurs and a point behind City but it’s still early doors so let’s continue our strong start to the campaign with three points against Everton on Saturday.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop