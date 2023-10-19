(Video) “How does my tan look” – Curtis Jones shows off bronzed look after international break

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see his players return to training after another long international break where he prayed everyone would return safely, with less worries perhaps being concentrated on Curtis Jones.

With the Scouser being too old now for England Under-21s and not making the senior side, he’s clearly been enjoying himself as he was captured saying: “How does my tan look by the way? Everybody’s talking about my tan I just don’t really see it”.

It seems that the break from action with the Reds has provided the 22-year-old a rare opportunity to unwind and with his suspension ruling him out of the Merseyside derby too, he’s got an even longer rest period before more action.

Given the high energy performances we’ve become used to from the midfielder, it could stand him in good stead for the fixtures that are set to follow in the coming weeks and months.

You can watch Jones’ comments on his tan (from 0:58) via LFCTV Go:

