Klopp right to hail ‘statement’ Liverpool player as data proves he’s one of Premier League’s best

Jarell Quansah may have not been the defender Liverpool fans were expecting to see compete with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Co. for minutes, however, he is the one that has nonetheless won over many a plaudit in his breakout campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has already sung the 20-year-old’s praises in 2023/24, notably crediting the defender’s calmness under pressure in a ‘statement’ performance for the 3-1 win over Wolves back in September (via the Daily Mail): “I have to say he did really well. He was good.

“In possession as well he was calm. It was like we had just met in the car park before the game with the organisation in the first-half. But he played really well.”

The stats the Englishman has collected thus far would certainly support that statement, with WhoScored.com’s X account highlighting how few in the way inaccurate passes he’s made in the English top-flight.

🎯 Jarell Quansah has made the fewest inaccurate passes (6) of any player in the Premier League this season (100+ attempted) pic.twitter.com/nWT4uLy5hS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 19, 2023

Admittedly, we do have to point out that the Academy graduate has only made three appearances in the Premier League in 2023/24 (racking up 115 minutes) with the bulk of his game time (180 minutes) spread between the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Even when dealing with a small pool of data, it’s still rather impressive how well Quansah’s adapted to the demands of senior competitive football.

It certainly raises questions over our potential need for further defensive reinforcements between now and the end of the window!

