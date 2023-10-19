‘That’s the reality’ – Sean Dyche responds to question about previous Jurgen Klopp spat

At his press conference earlier today Everton boss Sean Dyche was asked to comment on the heated exchange he shared with Jurgen Klopp during his time in charge of Burnley.

During the Claret’s 1-0 defeat of the Reds at Anfield back in 2021, Dyche was involved in a spat with our German tactician as the managers made their way down the tunnel at half time.

The Toffees boss, however, has insisted he doesn’t have a problem with the former Borussia Dortmund head coach and believes the incident was a ‘commonplace thing’.

“Every manager should be passionate about what they do,” Dyche told the press (as quoted by Inside Futbol).“That sort of stuff was commonplace when I was playing and it was early in my managerial career.

“It just gets blown up now.

“It was a commonplace thing, straight after the game, full of respect, go fantastic, well done. That’s the reality as I see it.

“There’s not a manager I can think of that I’ve properly fell out with and held a grudge.

“Never had a problem with Jurgen Klopp or any other manager.”

With the Merseyside derby on the horizon this weekend reporters will have been looking for some juicy comments from Dyche to add some spice to Saturday’s clash.

They didn’t get what they wanted, however, with the Everton boss providing an honest response and insisting there’s no issue whatsoever between him and Klopp.

The ex-Burnley manager will be hoping for a huge performance from his side at Anfield with them currently languishing just three points above the drop zone.

Liverpool, meanwhile, know that three points will take them to the top of the table (for a few hours at least).

That should be enough motivation for the Reds so let’s hope for a strong performance from Klopp’s men.

