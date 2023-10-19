Harvey Elliott says four teammates have ‘hit the ground running’ in subtle warning to Everton

Harvey Elliott isn’t the first Liverpool player to have acknowledged how quickly the Reds’ summer arrivals have settled in on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old pointed to the superb team spirit among the squad ahead of the upcoming clash with Everton at the weekend.

“I don’t think you need to be a Liverpool fan to know the meaning of this game,” the England U21s international told the club’s official website.

“The new signings have come in and hit the ground running. They know everything about Liverpool and the Liverpool way, and that’s credit to them for adapting and getting used to the surroundings, and for being such lovely people as well. That’s allowed them to gel together with us.

“Some of them are from different countries, they may not be able to speak the same language and stuff, but I feel like the way we’ve come together this season so far, it feels like a family and we just want to go out, work for each other, work as a team and keep getting results.”

It’s a game the former Fulham star could be in line to start depending on how Jurgen Klopp weighs him up against in-form man Ryan Gravenberch.

READ MORE: ‘Mentally ready’: Jurgen Klopp now looks set to start 27-year-old Liverpool player against Everton

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘keeping close tabs’ on ‘world class’ 20-year-old with 57 goal contributions – next statement signing? – report

Though the table doesn’t necessarily reflect just how strongly we’ve tackled our start to the campaign – a reasonably difficult collection of fixtures too, it has to be said – it can’t be denied that the speed at which the midfield has gelled together has utterly defied expectations.

After losing several stalwarts in the side, including key leadership figures in Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, the expectation had been that the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Co. would need time to find their feet in their new surroundings.

The reality has been anything but, with the Hungarian a shining light in the middle of the park whilst Alexis Mac Allister’s more than solid performances in the holding midfield role have perhaps gone a little underappreciated.

It’s a very subtle warning to Sean Dyche’s men ahead of the Merseyside derby, though one they’d be well-advised to heed.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️