(Video) Gakpo reveals critical childhood nickname; references ‘long’ body part

Cody Gakpo is closing in on a year at Anfield and although he’s made a great impression on our team, he’s yet to be given a nickname but this wasn’t the case when he was growing up.

Speaking on ‘A day with Gakpo’ on LFCTV Go, the Dutchman revealed what he was called at PSV: “When I was at PSV, like 17/18 they always called me ‘long neck’ because they thought I had a long neck”.

It didn’t seem like our No.18 was hoping that it was something that stuck now that he’s on Merseyside and it does seem a rather offensive selection from his former youth teammates.

We’ll probably see the 24-year-old handed another name from Liverpool fans if he remains at the club for a long time and let’s hope that ours can be a little more complimentary.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on his nickname (from 2:08) via LFCTV Go:

