(Video) Cody Gakpo reveals Curtis Jones’ nickname for him; sounds better in a Scouse accent

After letting the secret slip that he used to be called ‘long neck’ by his PSV teammates, Cody Gakpo has now revealed the new nickname he has at Anfield – rather the name that Curtis Jones calls him anyway!

Speaking on ‘A day with Gakpo’ on LFCTV Go, the Dutchman said: “Curtis calls me ‘Gakkers’. I don’t have a scouse accent, yet but this is how he says it”.

Seeing as presenter Rubi Deschamps is also Scouse, it seemed like our No.18 preferred the way the name was said in the local accent instead of his own!

It’s great to hear that our academy graduate is such a good figure within the dressing room too, as this isn’t the first time the 22-year-old’s helped new players settle into life in his city.

You can watch Gakpo reveal the nickname from Jones (from 7:04) via LFCTV Go:

