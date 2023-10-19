(Video) Cody Gakpo names ‘unbelievable’ best trainer in Liverpool squad

Cody Gakpo has been at Anfield since January, in which time he has certainly settled into life with the Reds well and by getting to know many of his teammates – he can name who is the best trainer of the lot.

Speaking on ‘A day with Gakpo’ on LFCTV Go, the Dutchman was asked who is the first to training of the Liverpool squad and said: “Mo, unbelievable! So, when I come and have breakfast sometimes he’s already in the gym!”

It didn’t seem like our No.18 was someone who arrived late himself but it just shows the inspirational commitment of Mo Salah and that’s why he’s managed to stay at the top of the game, even now he’s in his thirties.

The 24-year-old is clearly someone who can learn from the example set by our No.11 and let’s hope this can rub off on his game in the coming months and years.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Salah (from 2:48) via LFCTV Go:

