(Video) “Wow!”: Klopp interrupts interview to gush over his ‘incredible’ player

Jurgen Klopp has a host of stars in his dressing room and when he saw an interview being conducted about one of his players, he couldn’t help but get involved to tell everyone how much he loves this man in particular.

Speaking on ‘A day with Gakpo’ on LFCTV Go, the German said about Cody Gakpo: “He’s incredibly nice, incredibly smart… I think Cody is the oldest 24-year-old boy I have ever met. When I met Cody… he was the captain of his old club in Eindhoven – wow! And you realise after 10 minutes”.

It’s shows class from the manager to ensure that every player feels this special within his squad and the pride he speaks about each of his players is nothing short of inspirational.

Just imagine being able to play for the 56-year-old, as he would make everyone want to run through a brick wall for him and this is why we’ve had the success we’ve seen under him.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gakpo (from 3:40) via LFCTV Go:

