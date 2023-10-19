‘Mentally ready’: Jurgen Klopp now looks set to start 27-year-old Liverpool player against Everton

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos’ latest update on X this afternoon heavily suggests that Kostas Tsimikas will be thrust into the limelight on Saturday.

The reporter shared that the 27-year-old fullback is ‘mentally ready’ to start at left-back in place of the injured Andy Robertson in the Merseyside derby.

❗️ Tsimikas is mentally ready to start for Liverpool v Everton. With Greece NT v Ireland and especially Netherlands made 2 of his best this season apps 🔴@LFC#LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) October 19, 2023

The former Hull City defender was worryingly spotted in a sling following what appeared to be a painful collision with Spain ‘keeper Unai Simon during the international break.

Do Liverpool go obvious or left of field?

Fans will rightly be keeping their fingers crossed for a quick recovery on the Scot’s end, with the fear of a 10-week (at least) spell on the sidelines looming should the 29-year-old’s shoulder require surgical intervention.

Despite that worrying potential factor, it has to be remembered that Tsimikas is still a more than viable alternative for the foreseeable future.

We still don’t know for 100% certain whether the obvious solution will be one Jurgen Klopp steers towards, with the possibility of pushing Jarell Quansah out wide or switching Joe Gomez to the left flank also possibilities touted online.

As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, we’re happy to back whatever call the German tactician makes – and that includes starting the Greek Scouser against our city rivals at the weekend.

