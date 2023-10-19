(Video) Konate has Mbappe & Co in stitches with hilarious dance moves during France training

Ibou Konate is a huge favourite amongst Liverpool supporters due to the effort and quality he shows when out on the pitch but the Frenchman is also a bit of a joker.

The former RB Leipzig defender’s funny side came out during France training recently where he had Kylian Mbappe and Co. in absolute stitches.

Didier Deschamps’ side were completing a drill which appeared to test the speed of their reactions and as our No. 5 got slightly confused as to what direction he should be heading in, he instead decided to show off his best dances – moves much to the delight of his teammates.

Konate will be eager to return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for Saturday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Anfield but we’ll just have to see the decision our German tactician makes.

Check out the hilarious video of Ibou below via @snappedlfc on X: