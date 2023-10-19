20-y/o Liverpool player’s confidence ‘through the roof’ after internationals; Klopp could start him Saturday

Harvey Elliott pointed to his experience with the England U21s as being highly beneficial for his confidence levels ahead of his return to club football with Liverpool.

The youngster was in top form for the Young Lions over the course of the international break, scoring twice and assisting a goal in the 9-1 demolition job of Serbia before captaining the side in the 3-2 defeat to Ukraine (in which he produced another assist).

“Yeah, definitely. Confidence-wise, it’s through the roof at the moment,” the 20-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I feel like it can help me and my performances coming back.

“You’re able to take that confidence into club football now, apply that, and hopefully do the same things you were doing in the games away [with England], you can bring to the table for club football. That’s exactly what I’m looking to do.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Everton at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s men currently residing in fourth place in the English top-flight.

The attacking midfielder is yet to open his goalscoring account for Liverpool this term, though with the manager sure to be aware of his young protege’s performances during the international break, a clash with our city rivals could offer the perfect opportunity.

That is, of course, if our German tactician can overlook Ryan Gravenberch’s applaudable performances of late across the league and cup competitions.

It’s a selection headache Klopp is sure to welcome, of course, in light of the limited options that were available in a campaign last year he’d no doubt much sooner forget.

