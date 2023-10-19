Joel Matip blown away by what two Liverpool teammates are doing this season; only made 16 league appearances

Joel Matip admitted he’s been mightily impressed with the manner in which Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have started their Liverpool careers.

The pair have started every league game for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, racking up 16 appearances collectively in the English top-flight so far.

“All of the new players have settled in well,” the Cameroonian told Liverpool’s website (via BBC Sport).

“Dom [Dominik Szoboszlai] and Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] have played almost the whole time and they have done it brilliantly. You can see that, both playing with the ball and also against the ball, their adaptation has been great.

“OK, they did that in their old clubs too, but they have never looked like they’re really new here.”

Special credit should perhaps be on off for the Argentinian international who has mostly been forced to play out of position to accomodate for Fabinho’s summer exit.

READ MORE: Ben Jacobs now clarifies whether Sheikh Jassim would consider buying Liverpool

READ MORE: Ryan Gravenberch has made feelings clear on ‘absolutely sensational’ player LFC could now steal from European rival

How well we’ve kicked off the latest campaign is a testament to how quickly Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have adapted to the demands and expectations that come with the famous red shirt.

Whilst it can be fairly pointed out that our starting midfield hadn’t necessarily been completely replaced, with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott offering more than a gentle nod to what came before.

But to replace stalwarts in our former No.3 and ex-skipper Jordan Henderson so comfortably does deserve at least some credit.

There’s a conversation to be had, of course, around the future of the No.6 position, though perhaps such concerns may be addressed in the January window amid the ongoing chatter around Andre of Fluminense.

#Ep94 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️