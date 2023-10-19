(Video) New left-back spotted in Liverpool training; Klopp preparing for Robertson absence

Liverpool fans were gutted to see Andy Robertson suffer a serious injury for Scotland that looks set to keep him on the sidelines for some time and now we must prepare for action on the pitch, without him.

It seems that Jurgen Klopp was quick to get this attended to as Calum Scanlon was spotted training with the first-team in the latest ‘Inside Training’ video on LFCTV Go.

The 18-year-old left-back was signed from Birmingham City in 2021 and may well act as competition to Kostas Tsimikas and Luke Chambers, for the role left vacant by the injured Scotland captain.

With fixtures in the Europa League and domestic cups on the horizon, opportunities will be available to many younger players and it’s up to them to make the most of whatever minutes they’re handed.

You can watch Scanlon in Liverpool training (from 6:03) via LFCTV Go:

