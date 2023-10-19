‘The truth is’ – Nunez on being a ‘little cramped’ with Merseyside derby just two days away

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez threw in a superb performance for Uruguay yesterday as they defeated Brazil 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The 24-year-old scored and assisted as Brazil suffered their first defeat of their qualification campaign.

At the full-time whistle the Reds forward looked extremely fatigued and hit the ground appearing to be suffering with cramp but Nunez has explained that was a result of the effort he put in on the pitch.

“The truth is that to earn the position of number nine I have to work, not settle for anything and that’s what I try to do when I come to the national team,” our No. 9 told El Observador (via The Kop Times). “I come to leave everything on the field, it was noticeable today. I ended up a little cramped in the end. I’m happy with the victory.”

READ MORE: Real Madrid ace cannot believe what Liverpool favourite did yesterday

There were some concerns after witnessing the former Benfica man on the ground that he may not be ready for Saturday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton at Anfield.

Nunez, however, doesn’t seem too concerned about his fitness ahead of the weekend.

Sean Dyche’s defenders will be praying that the Uruguayan will not be in the starting XI due to the threat he poses with his immense pace and quality movement.

With it remaining unclear as to whether Cody Gakpo will be fit in time for the clash you’d like to think that Klopp will stick with the ex-Almeria man up top but we’ll just have to wait and see!

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop