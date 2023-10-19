Michael Owen has a ‘message to Liverpool fans’ as Premier League title race is discussed

Michael Owen believes Liverpool can give Manchester City a run for their money this season and has urged Reds supporters to ‘keep the faith’ after the disappointing previous campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the season well winning five of their eight games which currently has them a point behind Manchester City and three points behind league leaders Spurs.

Discussing this season’s title race ex-Red Owen insists Manchester City are ‘setting the bar high’ but believes the Anfield outfit are currently in a ‘relatively good place’ and can challenge Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Well, outside of Man City, they’ve [Liverpool] got as big a chance as anybody else,” he told AceOdds.com (via Liverpool Echo). “Arsenal are obviously an exceptional team and are getting better and better.

“Manchester City are the team to beat at the moment. I think it’s fair to say that Liverpool did take a little dip.

“Man City have been pretty relentless in how good they’ve been, and Liverpool were up there matching strides with them for years and years.

“But I do think it’s fair to say in the last year or so, they’ve taken a step back, and Man City have stolen the mark on them.

“They had a bit of a wobble, but I think they are back now playing good stuff. Whether it’s good enough to be as good as Man City is probably doubtful just at the moment.

READ MORE: Real Madrid ace cannot believe what Liverpool favourite did yesterday

“But they’re in a far better position than a lot of other teams. At the moment, a lot of other big teams are struggling, and Liverpool are still, you know, in a relatively good place.

“As I say, whether it’s good enough to be able to collect any trophies, time will tell. Man City are setting the bar high, but they are, you know, up there still.

“And I think if I was, well, if you were saying a message to Liverpool fans, it would be, you know, stay patient, keep the faith, all those types of things because they’re still competitive.”

The Sky Blues have won five of the last six Premier League titles with Liverpool’s success during the 2019/20 season briefly interrupting City’s supremacy.

The Etihad outfit have pipped us to the title by a single point on two separate occasions as well which has intensified our rivalry with the blue half of Manchester.

Arsenal proved last term that they have quality in their ranks to be competitive and their north London neighbours, Spurs, are also looking strong under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

It’s far too early to even discuss the title race in all honesty but let’s hope we’re still involved in the debate come May!

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop