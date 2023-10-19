‘It now depends’ – Plettenberg provides fresh update on Liverpool’s search for new sporting director

Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director.

Jorge Schmadtke came out of retirement to take up the position at Anfield in the summer but was only expected to stay on Merseyside for 12 months.

After a rather successful summer transfer window journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the German may remain with the Reds beyond next summer, but reports recently have suggested that the Merseysiders are weighing up a move for former RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl and Plettenberg has now weighed in on them reports.

🔴 News Max #Eberl: He‘s not in concrete talks or in negotiations with Liverpool at the moment. ➡️ As the 50 y/o still wants to join FC Bayern! But: #LFC boss Billy Hogan and Eberl have a good relation. Liverpool wanted to bring him in as their new Sporting Director in 2022.… pic.twitter.com/AVEBE4JNsi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 18, 2023

It appears that Eberl is somewhat of a long-term target for Liverpool but the 50-year-old would prefer to remain in Germany.

The prospect of working alongside Jurgen Klopp, however, is something that could appeal to him if a move to the Allianz Arena doesn’t come to fruition.

Schmadtke, meanwhile, can be pleased with the job he did during the summer as we brought in four quality midfielders.

We may have missed out on the likes of Moises Cached and Romeo Lavia but that was down to the players themselves and the decisions they made rather than a lack of investments or negotiations.

It remains to be seen what happens regarding our search for a new sporting director but we’re sure Schmadtke will be eager to complete more decent business in January.

