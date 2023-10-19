Real Madrid ace cannot believe what Liverpool favourite did yesterday

Darwin Nunez was the star of the show for Uruguay last night as they defeated Brazil 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Our No. 9 opened the scoring with a brilliant headed effort past Manchester City ‘keeper Ederson before assisting his nation’s second goal with a delightful bit of skill.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram (via HITC) after the game posting images alongside the caption ‘A night of history. Let’s go Uruguay.’

Real Madrid ace and Uruguay skipper Federico Valverde then responded in the comments section: ‘This is insane’.

Nunez does seem to produce something special almost every time he’s out on the pitch.

He’s started the campaign in decent fashion for Liverpool with four goals and three assists in 10 appearances and he’ll be eager to add to those numbers during the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

The former Benfica man did appear to go down with cramp at the full-time whistle of Uruguay’s defeat of Brazil but let’s hope it’s nothing too serious and he’s ready for the weekend!

You can see Darwin’s post below via Instagram: