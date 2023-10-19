(Video) Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo show off their best Scouse accents in hilarious clip

It seems that every Liverpool player who arrives at the club from further afield eventually tries their hand at the Scouse accent and this was the case with both Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo in a recent clip.

Speaking on ‘A day with Gakpo’ on LFCTV Go, both men tried their best with our Egyptian King saying: “What’s in the cup?” and then our No.18 attempting: “What’s happening lad?”.

It’s great to see the pair having such a good time in our city and it’s safe to say they enjoy living with so many Scousers around them, even if it is just to mimic the accent.

If they want to reach the fabled status of ‘adopted Scouser’ then both men have a little more work to do on their local dialect yet!

You can watch Salah and Gakpo’s efforts (from 5:13) via LFCTV Go:

