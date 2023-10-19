Top Athletic journo suggests Sheikh Jassim position could change amid Liverpool purchase questions

David Ornstein has reported that Sheikh Jassim is not currently in line to post a bid for Liverpool.

The Qatari banker withdrew from the ownership bidding process for control of Manchester United, however, it doesn’t appear that an alternative option has been identified.

“People have said he should pivot to Liverpool to rub salt in the wounds of Manchester United fans,” The Athletic journalist told FIVE.

“But I have no knowledge of them going anywhere else and there are reports from credible journalists.”

“These will be briefings from Sheikh Jassim’s camp, that they’re not focusing on another club at this point in time, of course that can change.”

INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe is currently set to win the longstanding battle and purchase 25% of the Old Trafford-based outfit.

You’d be hard-pressed to find many Liverpool fans – beyond a certain section of the online fanbase – willing to line the streets with pitchforks in the name of ousting John W. Henry and FSG.

Whilst the American group’s stewardship of the club hasn’t exactly been perfect, it’s hard to imagine another group balancing the values of the club appropriately whilst also keeping us competitive.

The argument that will inevitably be made by some is that the financial backing on offer from Sheikh Jassim would allow us to close the gap to the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United, though – we would hasten to add – at what cost?

