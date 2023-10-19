(Video) Sky Sports drop Liverpool injury update fans will be delighted to see

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear some positive injury news following the blows suffered to Andy Robertson, Ben Doak and, more recently, Luke Chambers.

Sky Sports footage of the Reds’ latest training session ahead of the Merseyside derby caught the returned Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury during the unfortunate 2-1 defeat against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of September.

If we could avoid any further injuries ahead of the next international break – that would be highly welcome!

