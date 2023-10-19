TalkSPORT pundit claims Liverpool dynamo is ‘quicker than what people think’

Former Premier League striker turned talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai is ‘quicker than what people think’ after rating the 22-year-old’s start to life at Liverpool.

The Hungary international joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer in a deal worth £65m and has hit the ground running at Anfield with a number of stellar performances in the middle of the park.

Agbonlahor was grading some of the signings that Premier League clubs made in the summer and the 37-year-old reserved huge praise for our new No. 8.

“I’m giving him an A as well,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room). “I love what he does in that midfield, he wants to get on the ball.

“He’s quicker than what people think as well, he’s showed that this season – one of the quickest players in the Premier League.”

READ MORE: ‘It now depends’ – Plettenberg provides fresh update on Liverpool’s search for new sporting director

Szoboszlai brings everything to our midfield which we lacked last term.

Energy, goals and assists is what the Hungarian bases his game off and it’s great to see that he’s settled at the club so easily.

He’s already netted two stunning goals for the club this term and he’ll be eager to throw in another strong performance during Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Helped by the addition of our other midfield signings, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, the Hungary skipper has thrived in the engine room and long may it continue!

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop