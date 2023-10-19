(Video) Virgil van Dijk giddy with DJ airhorn sound effect as he torments teammates

Virgil van Dijk is the new captain at Liverpool and that comes with several benefits, one of which seems to be that he’s in charge of the music and that may be something his teammates regret.

Filmed in the gym, our No.4 said: “What’s going on here?” when he first saw what seemed to be his speaker but then he turned to winding up his friends that were present.

READ MORE: (Video) “How does my tan look” – Curtis Jones shows off bronzed look after international break

With access to a DJ airhorn sound effect, the Dutchman kept on pressing the button in an attempt to scare anyone present but it just seemed to be entertaining him more than anything else.

The 32-year-old was having a great time and it shows that even with the pressures of being a footballer and ahead of a Merseyside derby, our captain is still as calm as you like!

You can watch Van Dijk playing with the speaker (from 2:19) via LFCTV Go:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop