(Video) Van Dijk awards Dominik Szoboszlai with ‘medal’ after training performance

Dominik Szoboszlai has won the hearts of Liverpool fans and it seems that his teammates are also enamoured with the performances of our new midfielder, none more so than Virgil van Dijk.

Thanks to the latest ‘Inside Training’ video on LFCTV Go, we can see our captain approach the Hungarian at the end of the session and say: “Dom, here’s your medal bro”.

The Dutchman then proceeded to put an imaginary medal around the neck of our No.8, in a sign of respect for his performance in Kirkby.

It shows just how impressed everyone is with the former RB Leipzig man, as he continues to raise his level and is increasingly becoming a vital part of our team.

You can watch the interaction between Van Dijk and Szoboszlai (from 9:20) via LFCTV Go:

